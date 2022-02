This historic NYC landmark is turning into an immersive art museum

Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, is turning into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination will begin welcoming patrons this upcoming summer.

Photograph: Courtesy of Culturespaces

The new center's inaugural installation will focus on Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" is described as a "thematic journey through the golden, sensuous and revolutionary art of the Viennesse painter." The project is the work of Gianfranco Iannuzzi, who was also behind one of the many immersive experiences focusing on Vincent van Gogh that took over social media feeds and to-do lists this past year.

Guests will be enraptured by a number of glowing, animated, 30-foot-high custom displays of images from celebrated paintings, synchronized to an original soundtrack and mapped to the marble walls, towering columns, stained glass skylights and coved ceilings.

The primary installation will be accompanied by a slew of other experiences as well, including a shorter, complementary digital presentation of the works of Friedensreich Hundertwasser, a Klimt successor, an exploration of the history and design of the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank itself and a display of Klimt paintings shown at actual scale.

Photograph: Courtesy of Culturespaces

A clear bet on the recent popularity of all things immersive, the project is headed by Culturespaces, a leading private manager of museums and cultural heritage sites in France—and the company behind famed Paris art center Atelier des Lumières. Looking for more immersive experiences in NYC? Here is the best immersive theater in New York right now.

Overall, the 1912 landmarked building, also one of the first skyscrapers built in the Beaux-Arts style, will be renovated to accommodate its newest function. Culturespaces has announced that a total of 33,000 square feet of space will be restored.

Although the center won't officially open until the summer, advance registration for tickets to the Klimt exhibit is already open right here.