Explore the New York Public Library after dark for free at this awesome event

The Library After Hours: Uncensored is a one-night takeover you won't want to miss.

One of the most popular New York Public Library events of the year is taking place on Friday, December 15 from 7pm to 10pm.

Library After Hours: Uncensored is basically a one-night take over of the iconic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 576 Fifth Avenue, right by Bryant Park, when attendees get to dance, see performances and gain exclusive access to the institution's collections after the sun sets.

This year's installment is dedicated to works of literature that have been censored throughout history, featuring readings of banned books by, according to an official press release, "Substack superstars," plus screenings of 16mm films curated from the Reserve Film and Video Collection focusing on the topic and "one-night-only collections display of once-banned materials."

Also on deck: a librarian-led book matchmaking program, a slew of puzzles and games to partake in, crafts and coloring activities, live music by Grammy-nominated guitarist Gary Lucas in the Rose Main Reading Room and, of course, snacks and drinks for purchase.

Consider the iconic event a love letter to all things literary.

As is the case every year, you must be 21 or older to attend the extravaganza.

A note about pricing: the experience is a pay-what-you-wish one, which means that you could technically get in for free but, given the magnitude of the project and the importance of the New York Public Library, we do suggest making whatever donation you feel comfortable with in order to be a part of it all. You can register for the event right here.