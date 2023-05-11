Famed Impressionist Renoir’s great-grandson will paint live in NYC this week

Some 150 years ago, Pierre-Auguste Renoir made a name for himself as a founder of the Impressionist art movement. His paintings (like "Bathers" and "Dance at Bougival") still captivate today.

Now, his great-grandson Alexandre Renoir carries on the family legacy as a painter who blends Impressionism with his own style—and you can see him paint tomorrow, Friday, May 12, in Manhattan.

As part of Park West Gallery’s artist showcase series, Alexandre Renoir will unveil a private exhibition of his original works at the gallery's Soho location. During the free event, which runs from 3-6pm on May 12, you can meet the artist and see him demonstrate his skills live. He'll speak about his process at 4pm, followed by a Q-and-A session.

Registration is not required; anyone can show up to attend the art seminar and live painting session.

Photograph: Courtesy of Park West Gallery

The younger Renoir is known for innovating on the Impressionist movement with his own style. He mixes paint directly on the canvas, producing vibrant colors not seen in traditional, 19th-century Impressionism.

"If your last name is Renoir, you have to try to paint something at least once in your lifetime," Renoir said in a video on the gallery's Instagram. “But for me, it’s the only thing that I really seem to be meant to do, that I’ve always been drawn to.”

At this point, he's the only professional painter in the Renoir family. His work ranges from Monet-esque paintings of waterlilies to bold renderings of sunsets.

Photograph: Courtesy of Park West Gallery

"This is a great opportunity for fans of his work, fans of Impressionism, or anyone interested in fine art, to get a glimpse into his process and see his technique at work," Park West's executive vice president John Block said in a press release.

Find Park West Gallery’s Soho location at 411 W Broadway. The innovative, 4,000-square-foot fine art museum and gallery brings together historical masterpieces with contemporary works from emerging artists.