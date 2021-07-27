New York
Virgil's Real BBQ
Photograph: Courtesy Virgil's Real BBQ

Famed Times Square BBQ spot Virgil’s is finally reopening in Times Square

The first 100 guests will get a free cocktail.

By
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Like many restaurants and bars in NYC, Virgil's Real BBQ, which was a bright spot for tourists and anyone tasked with showing them Times Square for more than 15 years, had to temporarily close in 2020. On Thursday, July 29, it will finally reopen after a year-and-a-half, a little ahead of its previously planned September target date.

Starting at 12pm on Thursday, Virgil's first 100 guests will receive a free Fall Off the Porch cocktail with entrée. The apply-named boozy beverage is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila and peach schnapps. Memphis-style spare ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork and BBQ chicken are all returning to the popular 44th Street spot. New menu items include a fried chicken sandwich, catfish bites, turkey burger and kale salad. 

Virgil’s Real BBQ first opened in Times Square in 1994 before expanding to the Upper West Side, Las Vegas and the Bahamas. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8pm in the coming weeks, with plans to expand its hours later this summer. 





