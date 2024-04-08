New York
Dimension 20 cast: Fantasy High
Photograph: courtesy of Dropout & Dimension 20 | Dimension 20 cast of Fantasy High

Fan-favorite RPG series Dimension 20 is coming to Madison Square Garden

It’ll be the nation’s largest gathering of tabletop roleplaying game enthusiasts!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Dimension 20, the tabletop RPG streaming show that has been a critical hit for fans for years, is now putting on a big show at Madison Square Garden.

“Dimension 20: Gauntlet at The Garden” from streaming service Dropout and Live Nation will bring the Dungeons & Dragons game to NYC on Friday, January 24, 2025, including its beloved players (intrepid heroes) Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson and Lou Wilson and New York native and game master Brennan Lee Mulligan.

RECOMMENDED: A Dungeons & Dragons live theater experience is coming to NYC

The show will be an extension of the New York City-themed season of Dimension 20 called “The Unsleeping City,” which, if you don’t know by now, imagines a magical, secret sixth borough. Beardsley plays as Pete the Plug, Oyama is Ricky Matsui, Thompson is Misty Moore, Lou Wilson is Kingston Brown, Emily Axford is Sofia Bicicleta, and Brian Murphy is Kugrash the Rat Man.

Dropout is an independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy platform with several original series: Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and more.

Presale tickets are available starting Wednesday, April 10, at 10am EST (code: GAUNTLET). LiveNation presales are on Thursday, April 11, and general tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, at 10am.

The live show will be recorded and made available for subscribers to view on Dropout later for those who cannot make it or want to relive the event.

