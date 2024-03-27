New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The exterior of Macy's with a floral display.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Feast your eyes on these gorgeous photos of Macy's Flower Show 2024

The display transforms hydrangeas, orchids, and roses into incredible installations.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Larger-than-life red lilies, orange daisies, and wispy green leaves have taken over the front of Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. An annual rite of spring, the Macy's Flower Show is back for 2024 with a bevy of beautiful installations.

While the oversize decor out front isn't real, the hydrangeas, orchids, and roses inside the store are, so the show is only available for a limited time. Go see it now through April 7 (except for Easter Sunday when the store is closed) at Macy's Herald Square (151 W 34st Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). The show is free to visit, so be prepared for crowds.

RECOMMENDED: A first look at New York Botanical Garden’s fabulous fashion-focused orchid show

This year's show was created in partnership with Dior, with one section paying tribute to the floral fragrance Miss Dior. Other installations feature glittery strawberries, a red-and-black butterfly, and a ladybug with a kaleidoscope on its back. Don’t miss the larger-than-life watering cans with cascading pink foliage.

Here's a sneak peek at what to expect at this year's Macy's Flower Show. 

A pink floral display inside the Macy's windows for the spring flower show.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Inside the Macy's windows for the spring flower show.
Larger-than-life green watering cans with pink flowers.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Larger-than-life green watering cans with pink flowers.
A red-and-black butterfly with light-up antennae.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A red-and-black butterfly with light-up antennae.
Yellow and orange flowers burst from a floral display.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Yellow and orange flowers burst from a floral display.
A display of glittery pink strawberries with burgundy orchids.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A display of glittery pink strawberries with burgundy orchids.
A ladybug display with a kaleidoscope on its back.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A ladybug with a kaleidoscope on its back.
A display of pink hydrangeas in the Macy's windows
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A display of pink hydrangeas in the Macy's windows.
A Miss Dior display bedecked with pink roses.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A Miss Dior display bedecked with pink roses.
An installation featuring the aromas in Miss Dior perfume.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | An installation featuring the aromas in Miss Dior perfume.
A pillar of red and purple flowers.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A pillar of red and purple flowers.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.