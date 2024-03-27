The display transforms hydrangeas, orchids, and roses into incredible installations.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Larger-than-life red lilies, orange daisies, and wispy green leaves have taken over the front of Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. An annual rite of spring, the Macy's Flower Show is back for 2024 with a bevy of beautiful installations.

While the oversize decor out front isn't real, the hydrangeas, orchids, and roses inside the store are, so the show is only available for a limited time. Go see it now through April 7 (except for Easter Sunday when the store is closed) at Macy's Herald Square (151 W 34st Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). The show is free to visit, so be prepared for crowds.

This year's show was created in partnership with Dior, with one section paying tribute to the floral fragrance Miss Dior. Other installations feature glittery strawberries, a red-and-black butterfly, and a ladybug with a kaleidoscope on its back. Don’t miss the larger-than-life watering cans with cascading pink foliage.

Here's a sneak peek at what to expect at this year's Macy's Flower Show.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Inside the Macy's windows for the spring flower show.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Larger-than-life green watering cans with pink flowers.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A red-and-black butterfly with light-up antennae.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Yellow and orange flowers burst from a floral display.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A display of glittery pink strawberries with burgundy orchids.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A ladybug with a kaleidoscope on its back.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A display of pink hydrangeas in the Macy's windows.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A Miss Dior display bedecked with pink roses.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | An installation featuring the aromas in Miss Dior perfume.