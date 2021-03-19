Feast your eyes on these Mexican-inspired doughnuts from Fan-Fan Doughnuts in Bed-Stuy

It's official: Mexican pastry chef Fany Gerson—of Dough and, now, Fan-Fan Doughnuts fame—is the undisputed New York City queen of doughnuts.

A decade after establishing the beloved Dough with partners in 2010, Gerson announced her departure to start her own thing in Clinton Hill... but the global pandemic forced her to slightly change her plans. First intended as a grand space in the neighborhood, Fan-Fan Doughnuts ended up taking over Dough's original, smaller location in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

That's all for the better: Gerson's Mexican-inspired creations have found a footing in the community, and for good reason. They look and taste absolutely delicious. Her trick? According to Grub Street, her recipe incorporates techniques usually employed in making churros and ice cream. Because three desserts are clearly better than one.

Fan-Fan's menu includes three classic doughnuts—a Mexican cinnamon version, a vanilla glaze one and a choc-choc offering made with Valrhona chocolate gaze—in addition to a rotating roster of special flavors. Expect your palate to be dazzled by the latter category of options, which now includes the Luna Limón (fresh lemon-lime glaze with candied lemon), the Mango Lassi, the Roasted Banana (chocolate glaze with candied popcorn), the Ringo Miso (miso cider) and the Danny Boy (salted brown butter caramel), among others.

In addition to the standard treats, patrons can also indulge in the shop's glazed braids, which are eclair-inspired filled doughnuts that come in flavors like guava and cheese, yuzu meringue and Boston cream with candied cocoa nibs.

Also made with the delicious dough are our favorite menu items, the sticky buns. Opt for the citrus bun (orange, lemon and lime juice and zest filling, plus citrus cream cheese frosting), the caramelized apple or the cinnamon-almond. If you're looking for something a bit more ethnic (trust us, you are), then order the Kafe' Hawaiij, made with a Middle Eastern spice blend created by New York Shuk.

Fans of Gerson's delicacies will be delighted to know that the chef also operates take-out and delivery effort El Newyorkino, where she dishes out Mexican food for folks in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. From tacos to empanadas and a tortilla casserole, each dish happens to pair deliciously with a perfectly crafted dessert doughnut. Feeling those hunger pangs just yet?

