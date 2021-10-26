New York
Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Festive Dias de los Muertos sculptures are taking over Rockefeller Center

Expect a two-week-long celebration of all things Mexican.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Although Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is technically happening on November 1 and 2, the folks over at Rockefeller Center have already kicked off the fun celebrations, turning the holiday into a two-week-long affair.

Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

New Yorkers walking by the plaza may have already noticed some pretty eye-catching installations featuring enormous Mexican folk-art sculptures that are as colorful as they are grand.

The 11-foot dragon and 13.5-foot feathered jaguar are actually alebrijes, traditional statues "depicting brightly colored, fantastical creatures who symbolize spiritual guides meant to lead individuals through the path of life," according to an official press release about the celebration. They're the work of artist Ricardo Angeles of Oaxaca's Atelier Jacobo and Maria Angeles.

Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Also on premise are a few catrinas, which are "elegantly dressed skeleton figures synonymous with the Day of the Dead," made by Menchaca Studio. 

Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

As exciting as the on-view pieces are, there's more to come. This Friday, for example, expect an ofrenda, a display altar dedicated to those who passed away from COVID-19, to be set up on premise. A floral installation will also take over Atlas, the famous bronze statue at Rockefeller Center. 

Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Passerby will also get to browse through an open-air market called tianguis throughout the upcoming weekend. Expect featured artisans (think Casa Dragones, La Contenta and La Newyorkina, among others) to highlight Mexican craftsmanship within their respective booths.

Rockefeller Center Mexico Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

It'll clearly be a Dia de los Muertos to remember, which is exactly what we needed following the year we all just went through.

