Already a beautiful street in its natural form, Fifth Avenue is now home to several whimsical flower displays that make the area even more stunning, courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.

For the third year in a row, the jewelry company has set up multiple sketch-like installations by French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet, on view now through May 31 between 50th and 59th Streets.

The activation, dubbed “Fifth Avenue Blooms” and set up in partnership with the Fifth Avenue Association, also features sounds and smells. Talk about immersing yourself in the environment around you.

“I am very excited to see my designs at this scale and the unfolding gardens displayed in such a vibrant and inspiring place,” stated artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet in a statement. “This season’s dialogue with the Maison is inspired by a walk in a beautiful garden when Spring is blooming. Violets, peonies, clematis, delphinium but also architectural garden details such as fences, carved stone planters from the 19th century and beautiful alleys.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

In addition to the floral art pieces, the program includes many activities that will cater to all types of guests throughout the next few weekends, from live painting sessions to poetry readings, dance performances and children’s book readings. All of them will take place at the 550 Garden Park at 550 Madison Avenue by 56th Street.

Below find the full schedule of events:

Saturday, May 11:

12-12:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown

2-2:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown

Photograph: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Sunday, May 12:

11-11:30am: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

12-12:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown

1-1:30pm: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

2-2:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown

2:30-3pm: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

Saturday, May 18:

11am–3pm: Live painting with NYAA

12-12:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown

2-2:30pm: Dance performance by Trisha Brown



Sunday, May 19:

11am: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

11:30am-2:30pm: Poetry reading

12pm: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

12:30-12:50pm: Poetry reading

1-1:30pm: Story telling with Amélie Gaulier

1:30-1:50pm: Poetry reading

2:30-2:50: Poetry reading