Fifth Avenue is getting a facelift with fancy new garbage cans

[title]
Fully enclosed trash containers and bins seem like a no-brainer for a major city like New York, which is notoriously inundated with heaps of black trash bags awaiting pickup on its sidewalks. And, indeed, other urban centers like Barcelona and Singapore have already successfully made the switch over to such containers instead of garden-variety garbage bins.
Modernizing and optimizing how New Yorkers has been a key priority for the city’s powers that be this past year. “Mayor Adams wants a permanent solution, something like what other global cities have that takes our sidewalks back from the black bags — and from the rats,” the city’s sanitation commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said in a statement, per The New York Times. “For the first time…containerization—in the form of individual bins and shared containers—actually is viable across the vast majority of the five boroughs.”