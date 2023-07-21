Fifth Avenue is getting a facelift with fancy new garbage cans

The Fifth Avenue Association—which has been working since 1907 to make the world-famous street “a dynamic space of beauty and luxury”—have swapped out aged garbage bins for 80 new trash receptacles from 42nd Street to 61st Street. The $121,000 public realm investment funded 80 modernized litter receptacles, which feature a matte black design, a sleeker silhouette and influences of the beaux-arts style, which is characteristic of the famed avenue.

But the new bins are, thankfully, as concerned with function as fashion: the receptacles feature a top cover to protect litter from weather and better contain odor —which, especially during a hot, humid summer like this one, is a Gotham godsend— as well as a side opening to make it easier for the Department of Sanitation to remove waste during pick-ups.