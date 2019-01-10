Finally, a Wegmans is opening in NYC this fall

Bring on the subs!

In 2015, we teased that New York-born grocery store chain Wegmans was set to open its first-ever store in the city. When it was initially announced, the brand planned to open a 74,000 square-foot location in Admiral’s Row at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during the year of 2017. Obviously, that timeline didn’t quite pan out.

However, Wegmans recently announced that it has begun the hiring process for its aforementioned expansion, and the store is expected to open (no, for real this time) to the public this fall. You have our permission to get giddy again!



If you grew up with, or have stepped foot inside, what this writer likes to call "the Disneyland of grocery stores," then you’re probably already salivating over the anticipation of going ham on a Danny’s Sub. Who is Danny and why do I want to eat his sub, you might ask? Trust us, you want it, as well as a myriad of other Wegmans-brand baked goods, to-go counter grub and market café items.

To paint the picture a bit more clearly, Wegmans has the super fresh produce you might find at a Whole Foods paired with Trader Joe's-esque prices. But the cherry-on-top is that Wegmans possesses the look and feel of your favorite local, open-air food market.

Another perk not to be overlooked is the fact that Wegmans plans to create 500 jobs through this new Brooklyn venture, and the brand continues to hold the second slot in Fortune’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For.”

Is 2019 is looking better by the minute? We think so.