It's back and it's bigger, better and brighter than ever.

A customer shops at the redesigned Bed Bath & Beyond Chelsea Flagship store on grand reopening day on Thursday July 22, 2021 in New York City. (Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Bed Bath & Beyond)

If you're still mourning the loss of the Astor Place Kmart, we have some good news to soothe your suburban big box loving heart: Start clipping coupons, because Bed Bath & Beyond has reopened its Chelsea flagship store.

The 92,000 square foot store at 620 6th Avenue closed in December to modernize its in-store shopping experience, and accommodate all those New Yorkers redecorating their digs for the umpteenth time since quarantine kicked off.

The new store may be unrecognizable to BBB loyalists who get overwhelmed with the piles of kitchenware and decorative pillows so iconic to the store. Instead, open sight lines are prioritized with the new layout, aisles are wider (thank you, social distancing), an an organized layout illuminated by the store's floor-to-ceiling windows kind of makes you wish you could just live in the store.

Rob Tannenbaum Inside the new Bed Bath & Beyond Chelsea

In addition to bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and dining essentials, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks an array of wellness and healthcare products, so you can get all your shopping done in one space, stocking up on everything from an outdoor umbrella to chilled plant-based milks to toothpaste.

The flagship is also offering unique brand experiences, including in-store trials, like the only interactive vacuum display in New York City, a SodaStream bubble bar with on-site mixologists, a Casper mattress shop, and more.

Rob Tannenbaum Inside Bed Bath and Beyond Chelsea

If all that shopping makes you hungry, Cafe 3B, Bed Bath & Beyond's in-store eatery, offers Le Colombe coffee and more.

And at BBB, your phone is good for more than searching for last minute coupons -- the Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app now offers an ‘in-store shopping mode’ that helps guests navigate the store, view additional product information, and create registry lists. QR codes are prominently displayed throughout to create ‘endless aisles’ to shop for additional colors, sizes and products. A new scan and buy feature also allows shoppers to pay as they go, and skip the checkout line altogether.