New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fireworks
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano

Fireworks will be set off across New York state tonight

It's all to celebrate the state's 70% vaccination milestone

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Do you know what we need right now? Surprise fireworks.

To celebrate New York State reaching 70 percent of adults getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that there will be fireworks displays tonight at 9:15pm across the state, including right here in New York Harbor.

RECOMMENDED: 4th of July in NYC guide

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Governor Cuomo said on Tuesday. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."

Not only will there be fireworks lighting the sky tonight, but multiple landmarks will glow blue and gold to celebrate the milestone, including the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Kosciuszko Bridge, Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct and the East End Gateway at Penn Station.

The announcement has New Yorkers wondering if it's a cruel joke since NYC just created a fireworks task to tackle excessive noise from illegal fireworks. These sporadic fireworks were the bane of many New Yorkers' existence last year when we were all stuck at home. For some, it's also hard to celebrate when 33,000 New Yorkers lost their lives to the illness.

Some New Yorkers took to Twitter to express their frustration:

But in fact, it's a true celebration by New York State—the fireworks announcement comes on the heels of the immediate lifting of nearly all restrictions on business and social gatherings, including capacity limits, social distancing requirements, disinfection guidelines and health screenings. Now it is optional for businesses to do these things.

The state will still mandate some masking rules, including requiring that unvaccinated people wear them indoors and social distance as well as requiring them in general at health care facilities, schools, public transit and homeless shelters, according to The New York Times.

If you can't catch tonight's fireworks, don't worry, you can still catch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks, which are making an official comeback on the East River this year.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Reopening

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.