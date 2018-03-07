Five fabulous deals to check out in NYC this week

With so many shows, events and concerts happening every week in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time is no small feat. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are five of the best we found this week, including a St. Patrick’s Day–themed lecture, an 84-year-old talent competition and a sightseeing tour for comic book lovers.

A Brief History of Irish Food; Brooklyn Brainery; Tue 13 at 6:30pm; $12

Why do we eat corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, anyway? Discover the complicated backstory behind Irish-American cuisine at this talk by author Sarah Lohman.

Flamenco Festival; New York City Center; Fri 9 at 8pm, Sat 10 at 8pm and Sun 11 at 7pm; tickets start at $83.

Catch performances by the likes of Eva Yerbabuena and Jesus Carmona in the final few days of the Flamenco Festival. Even the uninitiated will find themselves lost in the music.

Amateur Night at the Apollo: Show Off; Apollo Theater; Mar 14 at 7:30pm; tickets start at $22.

Cheer for the musicians, dancers and other performers you want to move onto the semi-finals of this 84-year-old talent competition. Be good or be gone!

Superhero Tour of New York; departs from JHU Comic Books; various dates and times; $35

Your spidey senses will be tingling as you visit landmarks from both the real New York and NYC-inspired towns of Gotham City and Metropolis. It’s like living in pulp fiction.

St. Patty’s Beer Mug-Making Workshop; Brooklyn Glass; Sun 11 at 2pm, Mar 17 at 11am; $195

Make an emerald green mug to hold your Guinness in this hands-on glass-blowing workshop. Watch the expert instructors work with 2,100-degree molten glass, then start work on your own glassware.

