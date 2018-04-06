Five great spots to celebrate Greek Easter in NYC this weekend

With Easter and Greek Easter a week apart this year, New Yorkers have double the opportunity to join in on celebrations across the city. If you feel like continuing your springtime holiday revelry this weekend, try hitting up one these great Greek spots for fresh fish, baklava, the traditional Easter braided sweet bread Tsoureki and, of course, plenty of lamb.

Celebrate Greek Easter Eve

From 10:30pm-1:30am this Saturday, you can welcome the start of Greaster at the chic Midtown spot Nerai with live music courtesy of DJ Sava. They’ll be serving a special Greek Easter menu with traditional favorites like grilled octopus and aromatic meatballs in a tomato ragu over herbed rice. For dessert, chow down on some hand-rolled baklava.

Enjoy some ‘gifts of the sea’

The Greek Easter menu at Kellari this year is highlighting what Greeks refer to as “Gifts of the Sea:” fresh fish. For $69 per person, you can feast on a four-course menu which includes lobster bisque, calamari, a king prawns surf and turf and more. Lamb is also available for a more traditional option.

Gawk at a lamb on a spit

Hit up the brand-new Astoria restaurant Akrotiri and watch your lamb get sliced right off a spit by Chef Nicholas Poulmentis before you dig in. You can also enjoy a glass of wine from the restaurant’s extensive wine list that features many rare regional Greek grape varieties.



Soak up the Sunday sun

Chef Mina Newman will be cooking a spit-roasted lamb on the outdoor charcoal grill in the backyard of Christo Steak House this Sunday. Guests will also be able to order off a special menu with innovative takes on classic Greek Easter dishes like Margaritsa soup, Prasini salad and Kokoretski.

Order up some late-night meat

From midnight to 2am on Sunday morning, you can swing by Estiatorio Milos’ annual lamb roast for some seriously delicious late-night eats. The celebration begins earlier in the day on Saturday when the sidewalk outside is lined with a dozen spit-roasting lambs that are then paraded through the candle-lit dining room at midnight. If you’re not in the mood to burn the midnight oil, the restaurant will also be serving a traditional Greek Easter feast ($115) on Sunday at 5pm.

