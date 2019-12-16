Five New York pets you should follow on Instagram right now

Petcon brought together dozens of Insta-famous pets on Saturday to meet their adoring public.

From tiny Chihuahuas in tiaras to pony-sized Alaskan malamutes (and even some cats), Chelsea's Metropolitan Pavilion was a haven for pet lovers. Some of the most internet famous dogs were there, including @tunameltsmyheart (who has over two million followers), @tikatheiggy (who has more than 135,000 followers) and @brussels.sprout (who has over 150,000 followers).

While there, we met some New York City-based doggos you should definitely have on your Instagram feed.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver

At just four years old, Maxine the corgi has more than 271,000 followers, but that doesn't stop her from misbehaving at times. Owner Bryan, who takes Maxine to work every day in a backpack, says she loves tearing up all of her toys. She's a west side girl who has copious amounts of fluffy corgi butt photos on her feed.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver

Mochi the pug, 7, is the inspiration behind his owner Gemma Gené's adorable doodles about living with him and their other dogs. The Ridgewood resident loves sleeping but he can be a big mama's boy because "everything is handed to him," Gemma says. He has over 291,000 followers.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver

At just one-and-a-half years old, Kenzie the "cavapoochon" loves doing "doggy parkour" on the ramps at her favorite West Village park. She's "quite a diva" and doesn't like to get out of bed in the morning, her owner Kaylin says. She has over 52,800 followers.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver

Riley the 7-year-old orange Brittany dog from Queens is a "weird one" and likes to wait below trees for squirrels to come out, his owner Emily says. The photogenic canine was born to be a model–each photo on his feed could be used in a doggie version of Vogue. He has almost 34,000 followers.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver

If you haven't met Louboutina, the hugging dog, you're in for a treat. The gentle eight-year-old golden retriever has been charming New Yorkers on a regular basis for at least three years. After a fire destroyed her Chelsea apartment in 2017, she and her owner Caesar now live in Hell's Kitchen. Loubie lives a glamorous life traveling the world–often posing in sunglasses–and has almost 200,000 followers, but she maintains her down-to-earth demeanor.