A portion of proceeds from production will be donated to Drag Out The Vote.

Fans of Broadway’s Six and nemeses of former President Donald Trump may both love this new comedic Off Broadway parody musical.

Five: The Parody Musical is bringing much-needed laughs to this presidential election year with a new production riffing on the 45th President’s many relationships.

The revue will highlight Ivana, Marla and Melanie, plus Stormy Daniels and his daughter Ivanka, singing and joking about their fraught relationships with Trump. A special appearance by drag legend Jasmine Rice LaBeija will also bring the ultimate Trump nemesis, Hillary Clinton, to the stage.

Just as in Six, each formative woman in the villain’s life will perform for the audience’s vote in a revue-style show. Luckily, none of these characters has been beheaded. Just humiliated.

“The lightbulb moment came right after we saw Six,” say Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, who created Five with songwriter Billy Recce. “Who else can easily fight the battle of who had it the worst? And so was born, Five: The Parody Musical, a primary held by the women in the life of our loathsome 45th President. It is a parody that, at last, gives these women their moment in the limelight…and a chance to ‘grab back.’”

The musical premiered on Presidents' Day and will run for four weeks, through March 10, at Theater 555 (555 W 42nd St.). Tickets start at $49.