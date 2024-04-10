From flash tattoos to mugs and ornaments, there are a ton of ways to honor the late NYC icon.

Flaco the owl may be dead, but he continues to fly around our heads rent-free.

After the Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its enclosure at the Central Park Zoo in February of 2023, he quickly became a reclusive New York icon. Unfortunately, this February, Flaco was found dead in the courtyard of a residential building on the Upper West Side after he flew straight into a building.

The tragic and untimely death of Flaco was made even more dramatic by a recent necropsy test that found the presence of a deadly pigeon herpesvirus in his system, like a result of the birds he was devouring, as well as traces of four different types of rat poison, per ABC News.

Flaco clearly continues to fascinate us, and there are now several different types of merch honoring the late animal all across town.

RECOMMENDED: Here's how to honor the life of Flaco, NYC's fallen owl king

For starters, tomorrow, Thursday, April 11, East River Tattoo in Greenpoint will be inking flash tattoos of Flaco for $150 from noon to 7pm. All generated tips will be donated to the Wild Bird Fund, according to a post on the tattoo shop’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East River Tattoo (@eastrivertattoo)

Another great local business selling Flaco-themed merch is Owls of New York, a Shopify store that began as a tribute to the nocturnal animals that live in New York City. Proceeds from their sales will be donated to wildlife charities and conservation organizations. Their Flaco iron-on embroidered patches have become wildly popular and, although they’re currently sold out, they are pretty often restocked on the organization's website.

⁦@davidlei⁩ and I have restocked our Flaco patches! Get them while they’re hot! We’ll restock again at the end of April.💕🦉https://t.co/CtsU1clnB3 pic.twitter.com/q6v4mR3jcL — JacquelineUWS (@jacquelineUWS) April 2, 2024

If you’re looking for something delivered right to your door, Etsy has an entire section of Flaco the owl themed stuff, from plates to ornaments and mugs.

Clearly, Flaco-mania is here to stay—so you might want to join in on the fun.