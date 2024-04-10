New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Flaco the Owl in Central Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Flaco the owl-themed merch is popping up all over NYC

From flash tattoos to mugs and ornaments, there are a ton of ways to honor the late NYC icon.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

Flaco the owl may be dead, but he continues to fly around our heads rent-free.

After the Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its enclosure at the Central Park Zoo in February of 2023, he quickly became a reclusive New York icon. Unfortunately, this February, Flaco was found dead in the courtyard of a residential building on the Upper West Side after he flew straight into a building.

The tragic and untimely death of Flaco was made even more dramatic by a recent necropsy test that found the presence of a deadly pigeon herpesvirus in his system, like a result of the birds he was devouring, as well as traces of four different types of rat poison, per ABC News.

Flaco clearly continues to fascinate us, and there are now several different types of merch honoring the late animal all across town.

RECOMMENDED: Here's how to honor the life of Flaco, NYC's fallen owl king

For starters, tomorrow, Thursday, April 11, East River Tattoo in Greenpoint will be inking flash tattoos of Flaco for $150 from noon to 7pm. All generated tips will be donated to the Wild Bird Fund, according to a post on the tattoo shop’s Instagram.

Another great local business selling Flaco-themed merch is Owls of New York, a Shopify store that began as a tribute to the nocturnal animals that live in New York City. Proceeds from their sales will be donated to wildlife charities and conservation organizations. Their Flaco iron-on embroidered patches have become wildly popular and, although they’re currently sold out, they are pretty often restocked on the organization's website.  

If you’re looking for something delivered right to your door, Etsy has an entire section of Flaco the owl themed stuff, from plates to ornaments and mugs. 

Clearly, Flaco-mania is here to stay—so you might want to join in on the fun. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.