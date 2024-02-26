Here's how to honor the life of Flaco, NYC's fallen owl king

Dear Flaco: "Thank you for being a symbol for all of us trying to find our place here."

One year ago, someone vandalized the Eurasian eagle owl exhibit in the Central Park Zoo. It's still a mystery as to what exactly happened (police haven’t made any arrests yet), but Flaco the owl saw an opening and flew out into the world, leaving behind his life of captivity.

In the months since then, Flaco transfixed the city with his grit, perseverance and incredible hunting abilities. Born into captivity in 2010, his natural instincts took over, and he became a de facto mascot as he spread his wings and soared over Manhattan. Over the weekend, Flaco died after colliding with a window in the Upper West Side neighborhood where he liked to spend time. New Yorkers have offered an outpouring of grief for the beloved bird, from memorials to artwork. Here's how to pay tribute to Flaco's short but incredible life.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Visit the tribute in Central Park

Beneath the branches of Flaco's favorite tree in Central Park, New Yorkers sniffled and wiped tears while remembering the owl over the weekend. Some paused during their bike rides or jogs, while others clearly came with the intention of paying their respects. Many left flowers, stuffed animals (including a stuffed rat), drawings, and notes sharing how much they loved Flaco.

One letter read: "Thank you for being a symbol for all of us trying to find our place here." Another person wrote, "Flaco, thank you for inspiring so many to care about your one wild life, a symbol of the will to live free." Yet another remembered Flaco as "a true New Yorker."

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out

Though Flaco was far from his ancestral homeland, he turned New York City into his home despite many challenges and risks. In the early days of his freedom after February 2, 2023, Flaco mostly stayed in Central Park until he grew strong enough to fly longer distances. In the fall, he flew as far away as the East Village, eventually returning uptown. Known for his curiosity and bright orange eyes, he even peeked into apartment windows, staring at the people inside.

Much to the delight of New Yorkers and Flaco fans around the world, birders like David Lei and Above 96th chronicled Flaco's daily habits, like his feasts on the city's rats and pigeons and his exploration of the park.

One of Flaco's favorite perches was a tree on the northeastern side of Central Park. That's where the makeshift tribute is located; find it at west side of East Drive at 104th Street or use these coordinates to find the exact location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calichoart (@calichoart)

Admire a mural of Flaco

For the past year, Calichoart has been painting murals of Flaco. As an artist inspired by wildlife and city life, Flaco's adventures were a perfect subject for the artist. In memory of Flaco, you can see his latest work along Freeman Alley in the Bowery.

Plus, the artist has also created several beautiful “We love Flaco” T-shirts and other apparel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Bird Fund (@wildbirdfund)

Donate to the Wild Bird Fund

Each year, the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side rehabilitates more than 9,500 animals, including owls, sparrows, and squirrels. The organization is New York City's only wildlife rehabilitation and education center.

Experts from the organization responded to the courtyard where Flaco's body was found this weekend, and they transported him back to their clinic where they confirmed his death.

Donating to the organization will help the people who helped Flaco. And it'll help many other birds who fly over the city. Though New York City may feel like a concrete jungle, it's actually an important stopover on the East Coast migratory flyway. More than 355 bird species live in NYC or take refuge here during the spring and fall migrations.

Photograph: By Julie Larsen Maher / Courtesy of Wildlife Conservation Society | Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle Owl

Support measures to help birds

Every year, 250,000 birds die in NYC by crashing into buildings, often mistaking the reflection in the glass for the horizon, Gothamist reported. But there are several ways to make buildings safer for birds, such as "bird safe" glass, turning off lights during bird migration periods, and applying a special film onto windows.