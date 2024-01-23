Launched in the heart of Williamsburg last month, the newest comedy club in New York's already robust scene has arrived in the form of Flop House Comedy, a cozy venue with a distinctly Brooklyn-forward feel. Flop House boasts a small stage and an intimate seating area that makes it feel as though you’re in a family member’s living room, if your family members were funny.

Flop House was founded by real comedians who wanted a venue that would feel good for both the audience and performers. The space allows for seamless interactions between the audience and comedians in a space that feels unpretentious and low-stakes.

"Other clubs feel like they are Manhattan clubs moved over to BK. We want an eclectic neighborhood’y’ feel," says Nick Hopping, a comedian and one of the co-founders of Flop House. "We also don't have drink minimums or gouge people on ticket prices."

Nick Hopping founded the club along with Austin Locke and Nathan Hopping. So far, the venue has welcomed comedians from HBO and Netflix, along with surprise guests like Hannibal Buress.

Tucked between Marcy Avenue and Grand Street under the BQE at 362 Grand Street, Flop House Comedy Club is the latest example of how Brooklyn is establishing itself as a comedy hub in its own right. Flop House joins a growing roster of comedy clubs in the area that include Old Man Hustle Comedy Club, Ambush Comedy, and the soon-to-open Second City New York.

Since its opening a month ago, Flop House Comedy has already become a neighborhood favorite. Upcoming events include an open mic game show, a lottery-themed comedy show and an interactive comedy show about romance and the strife of dating. You can find more tickets to their events here and follow them on Instagram for announcements here.