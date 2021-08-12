Claustrophobes, beware: It gets crowded down here, especially on weekends, thanks to the immense popularity of this Village standby. Big names from Amy Schumer to Aziz Ansari will drop by for a set and on any given night, you can expect to see other local greats whose acts are more X-rated than at other clubs (and who will distract you from your bachelorette-partying neighbors).
Some of the best comedians in the world call NYC home, and whether you're seeing them in Manhattan clubs or Bushwick dive bars, you're guaranteed to be blown away by NYC's talent. Here's our rundown of the venues where you can see the best comedy in NYC this month—including comedy shows hosted by women and sets from favorites like Joel Kim Booster, Michelle Buteau and Sandra Bernhard.
