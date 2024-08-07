Flying to the Dominican Republic from NYC has just become much cheaper

If you've been meaning to book that trip to the Dominican Republic, now is your time to shine. Thanks to a new aviation agreement known as Open Skies that was signed last Friday, air travel between the U.S. and the second-largest country in the Caribbean is about to get easier.

These sorts of agreements are made between the U.S. government and the governments of foreign nations to allow travelers "to use foreign air carriers from these countries for government-funded international travel," according to the U.S. General Services Administration. Currently, the U.S. has Open Skies agreements with 28 countries of the European Union, Australia, Switzerland and Japan.

This new contract was signed after two years of negotiations by U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat, who has advocated for easier and cheaper travel between the U.S. and the DR. Currently, there are approximately 2.4 million Dominicans living in the U.S. Of, approximately 700,000 live in New York City.

“Today’s Open Skies Agreement between the United States and Dominican Republic is an incredible win for Americans and Dominicans alike,” Espaillat said in an official statement. “This pro-consumer agreement will provide more flight options between the U.S. and D.R., lower airline fares, increase travel, and spur economic growth in both of our great nations. Perhaps most importantly, today’s historic agreement will directly allow more Dominican American families, visitors, and American tourists affordable travel options to visit the country and their loved ones abroad.”

According to Gothamist, on average, the price of flights between countries that sign an Open Skies agreement drops by about 32 percent.

The cheaper flights aren't just good news for those who want to visit their loved ones in the DR. The development is, in fact, likely going to boost tourism as well. According to the U.S. Department of State, the Open Skies policy supports more than 15 million jobs in tourism and hospitality here at home.

If you can't wait for your next trip to the Dominican Republic, you can start celebrating this Sunday at the Dominican Day Parade along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. If you decide to attend, be prepared to dance: this year's theme is merengue.