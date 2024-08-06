The National Dominican Day Parade 2024 is back this weekend in NYC: here’s everything you need to know

A sea of dancers, maracas, and Dominican flags will fill Sixth Avenue in Manhattan this weekend for the National Dominican Day Parade. This massive cultural celebration typically welcomes more than a million people, and organizers said it'll be even bigger and better this year. It's one of the best things to do in August, so don't miss it. Here's what to expect if you're attending the parade or just looking to avoid traffic delays this weekend.

When is the Dominican Day Parade in New York City?

The Dominican Day Parade is on Sunday, August 11 starting at noon.

What is the parade route?

The parade route is on Sixth Avenue (Avenue of the Americas), running from 37th Street to 55th Street.

What's the theme this year?

This year’s theme is “Merengue Nuestro Ritmo (Merengue Our Rhythm).”

“This theme recognizes Merengue as more than just music—it’s a vital part of our cultural fabric, embodying joy, resilience, and the community spirit deeply rooted in Dominican identity,” event organizers said.

Photograph: Ryan Rahman / Shutterstock

Who is the grand marshal?

In keeping with the theme, this year’s grand marshal is the legendary merengue band Los Hermanos Rosario.

What is the history of the Dominican Day Parade?

This is the 42nd year for the parade, which seeks to "celebrate the richness of the Dominican culture, folklore, and popular traditions," per the event's website. "The parade highlights promote and acknowledge the heritage and contributions of the Dominican community in the United States and throughout the world."

Will there be any street closures from the parade?

Yes, definitely. Expect traffic jams around the parade route near Sixth Avenue from from 37th Street to 55th Street. Here's the full list of closures, per the city.

Formation:

6th Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

38th, 37th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

Dispersal: