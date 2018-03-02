  • News
For one night only, drink crazy cocktails from one of London’s coolest bars in NYC

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday March 2 2018, 3:59pm

For one night only, drink crazy cocktails from one of London's coolest bars in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

If you can't fly all the way out to Britain to drink at one of London's best bars, then the bar will just have to come to you. For one night only this Monday, March 5, Sexy Fish, an Asian-inspired London lounge in the ritzy Mayfair neighborhood, is debuting its new cocktail menu right here in New York City.

Mace in Alphabet City will be the proxy for Sexy Fish's new sustainability-led menu that's been nearly a year in the making. Drinks like Neonach (Hendrick’s gin, salmon, basil, fennel, chilli oil), Rocky Road Old Fashioned (Buttered Chita Whisky, Biscuillate, salt, chocolate) and Monolith (Zacapa 23 Rum, thyme, chamomile, balsamic, rosemary and lavender) will be mixed by the head bartender Georgia Billins as well as other bartenders straight from London.

To make it even more reminiscent of the original space, similar artwork from the London bar will outfit Mace, along with ingredients and glassware from across the pond. The new cocktail menu is more like a cookbook, with recipes accompanying the 21 offerings so diners can make them at home.

Check out some of the cocktails below:

 

Golden Riviera
Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

 

Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke
Under the Moss

 

A Question of Silence
Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

 

 

 

 

Diamonds for Justice
Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 167 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

