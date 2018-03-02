For one night only, drink crazy cocktails from one of London’s coolest bars in NYC

If you can't fly all the way out to Britain to drink at one of London's best bars, then the bar will just have to come to you. For one night only this Monday, March 5, Sexy Fish, an Asian-inspired London lounge in the ritzy Mayfair neighborhood, is debuting its new cocktail menu right here in New York City.

Mace in Alphabet City will be the proxy for Sexy Fish's new sustainability-led menu that's been nearly a year in the making. Drinks like Neonach (Hendrick’s gin, salmon, basil, fennel, chilli oil), Rocky Road Old Fashioned (Buttered Chita Whisky, Biscuillate, salt, chocolate) and Monolith (Zacapa 23 Rum, thyme, chamomile, balsamic, rosemary and lavender) will be mixed by the head bartender Georgia Billins as well as other bartenders straight from London.

To make it even more reminiscent of the original space, similar artwork from the London bar will outfit Mace, along with ingredients and glassware from across the pond. The new cocktail menu is more like a cookbook, with recipes accompanying the 21 offerings so diners can make them at home.

Check out some of the cocktails below:

Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

Under the Moss

Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

Photograph: Courtesy Sim Canetty-Clarke

