New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of movie-goers wearing headphones.
Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

For the first time, NYC's Rooftop Cinema Club extends its season into November

See "Barbie," "Home Alone," "You've Got Mail" and more.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

For the first time ever, Rooftop Cinema Club will extend its season into November. While rooftop movies are traditionally a summertime activity, the fun now continues through November 12 at Rooftop Cinema's Midtown location.

On the lineup: Fall romances, Barbie on the big screen and holiday favorites to kickstart the festive season. Showtimes run on November 3-5 and November 10-12. Get tickets here

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in November 2023

The lineup includes: Serendipity, You've Got Mail, The Holiday, When Harry Met Sally, Die Hard and Home Alone. Plus, transport yourself to Barbie Land with a screening of Barbie on November 4. 

Three women take a selfie at Rooftop Cinema Club.
Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

With temperatures dropping into the 60s and 50s in the next few weeks, be sure to bundle up for the show. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or buy one at the venue.

Rooftop Cinema Club's menu is always known for its vegan popcorn and themed cocktails, and the menu's now got an autumnal twist with hot cocoa and apple cider to make the experience even cozier. Other snacks on the menu include hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels, nachos and popcorn. Classic movie candy, like M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Red Vines and Skittles are available for purchase, too. There's also a full bar on site complete with beer and wine.

The cinema's cashless, so be sure to bring a debit or credit card for snacks. As for tickets, be sure to buy them in advance; prices range from $19.50 to $28.50, depending on the time/date and seating options.

Two people hold up popcorn.
Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

The rooftop theater sits atop the Embassy Suites Hotel on West 37th Street in Midtown where the skyline serves as a beautiful backdrop for the experience. But don't worry about background noise because each movie-goer gets their own wireless headphones.

Keep the outdoor fun going a little longer this year with a movie night—just be sure to wear a hoodie or a jacket for this fall festivity.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.