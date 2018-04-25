Forest Hills is hosting a summer concert series with unlimited wine

Survivors of music festivals past often associate the whole institution with poorly-manufactured psychedelics, groping bros, Port A Potty-related trauma and Skrillex. But as patrons of fests age, so too does the concert experience mature.
This year's Forest Hills summer concert series will feature a VIP wine garden courtesy of City Winery, at which guests can take unlimited sips while acts like Belle & Sebastian, Alt-J, Arctic Monkeys, The B-52s, Culture Club, David Byrne and Jamiroquai take the stage.
Tickets to the garden include unlimited glasses of organic Sauvignon blanc, rose and Cabernet Sauvignon, along with crudités, charcuterie, tiny sandwiches and fruit.
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ