Forest Hills is hosting a summer concert series with unlimited wine

Survivors of music festivals past often associate the whole institution with poorly-manufactured psychedelics, groping bros, Port A Potty-related trauma and Skrillex. But as patrons of fests age, so too does the concert experience mature.

This year's Forest Hills summer concert series will feature a VIP wine garden courtesy of City Winery, at which guests can take unlimited sips while acts like Belle & Sebastian, Alt-J, Arctic Monkeys, The B-52s, Culture Club, David Byrne and Jamiroquai take the stage.

Tickets to the garden include unlimited glasses of organic Sauvignon blanc, rose and Cabernet Sauvignon, along with crudités, charcuterie, tiny sandwiches and fruit.

View of the stage is obscured from the wine garden, but it seems like a pretty classy way to pre-game. Garden access goes for $65 per show. Considering the fact that tickets for most shows are in the $180-plus price range, it might be worth it. If you've already bought tickets, you can upgrade them with wine garden access, or add it on at the door.

I never saw myself as someone who would get lit on red wine while gagging to Jamiroquai, but I suppose that's what getting older is about?

