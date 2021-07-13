Four NYC locations featured in the new Gossip Girl reboot

Head to one of these local spots for the chance of getting "spotted" yourself

Gossip Girl is back and as you might guess, the first episode is chock full of juicy drama and salacious buzz. It also features some iconic NYC locations.

The Gossip Girl reboot takes us back to the Upper East Side to a new generation of New York private school teens dealing with social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. In the first episode, it's the start of a new school year at the elite Constance St. Jude and a newcomer finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a new Gossip Girl upends the status quo.

The show's tone is the same and is undoubtedly Gossip Girl—it should be since it's being developed by Joshua Safran, who was a writer and the executive producer on the original series. The wealthy private school students are woefully in their own bubble, fashion-obsessed and live in incredible but unattainable apartments. There are "cool" musician fathers. Not surprisingly, there's also a lot of underage drinking and drug use done at clubs out of sight of parents. That being said, the show does call out its previous iteration in episode one, mentioning it all took place "pre-cancel culture," raising the odd fact that a high schooler (Dan Humphrey) got an article published in the New Yorker and that the student body was pretty much all-white. There is even a slighted comment about headbands. (Our dear Queen Blair would shudder.)

Without giving too much away, we're also given a glimpse into the private school teachers' lives this time, which plays a major function in the show.

But before we get in too deep, let's pull back and review the rules the new school royalty has set for newcomers before we take you further into the world of Gossip Girl. Already they've name-dropped a bunch of NYC spots you should recognize:

"Sant Ambroeus or Yura for coffee, Starbucks for group orders," influencer Julien explains to her half-sister Zoya. "The Met Steps or the Great Lawn to hang, not the south side; JG Melon's for burgers; Momoya if you're west; Mezzaluna, not Serafina; Sweetgreen but for pickup only; and Dumbo Hall not House."

Got that? Now here's where the group hangs (the real-life filming locations):

Episode One:

The Museum of the City of New York

Photograph: Karolina Wojtasik, courtesy HBO Max

When we see the group at the center of GG, we see them in the elevated courtyard of Constance St. Jude preparing for their first day of school. Its grand columns and brick are recognizable as the Museum of the City of New York in Harlem (1220 Fifth Ave.) which is now open for visits. Apparently, a few interior shots were done inside the building as well.

The Met steps

Photograph: Karolina Wojtasik, courtesy HBO Max

Like in the first GG, the popular kids like to take their lunch and spill the tea at the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at 1000 Fifth Avenue. It's here that Julien invites her half-sister Zoya into her crew officially with an IG story and an invite to a social gathering at Dumbo Hall.

Empire Stores

Photograph: Ali Garber / Time Out Market New York

It's at Dumbo Hall where Zoya's first social outing with the group is. It's supposed to be the hottest private club in NYC and these actual children get into it easily. It's no doubt inspired by Dumbo House, Soho House's Brooklyn location, because the scene is shot at Empire Stores (55 Water Street), where it and Time Out Market New York are located. You can see its arched doors and windows, the Brooklyn waterfront, the carousel, the two bridges and the East River—most of which we see when things go south and Zoya walks home in the rain with Julien's boyfriend, Obie. Obie apparently lives "next to" the club and when we see inside his apartment, it has the same architecture and arched windows as Empire Stores.

Park Avenue Armory

Photograph: Karolina Wojtasik, courtesy HBO Max

The episode culminates at a fashion show the Park Avenue Armory (643 Park Avenue), where Julien has a modeling gig and unwittingly seals the rivalry with her half-sister. We see her walking to the Armory before the show and are taken inside, where she walks the catwalk and where her friends and Zoya mill around.

The Armory is a New York City landmark that houses a series of 16 period rooms from the late 19th century, designed by such luminaries as Louis Comfort Tiffany and the Herter Brothers. The Armory has been transformed into one of the city's premier alternative spaces for showing art.

That's it for now! Stay tuned for more locations as the show continues.