Free NY Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks are officially back!

The beloved free series will return in June across various NYC parks.

After a two-year hiatus, New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks are officially coming back to a park near you.

Kicking off on June 14 through 17, the free series will be conducted by music director Jaap van Zweden. A total of four outdoor concerts across different parks comprise the exciting lineup.

All live performances will kick off at 8pm and you can read some details about each one right here. Dates and locations are as follows:

June 14: Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx

June 15: Great Lawn, Central Park, Manhattan

June 16: Cunningham Park, Queens

June 17: Prospect Park, Brooklyn

In addition to the outdoor fun, Musicians from the New York Philharmonic are scheduled to perform a free indoor concert on Sunday, June 19 starting at 4pm at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island. Specifics about the program have yet to be announced.

But the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks program isn't the only one scheduled to delight city dwellers in the upcoming months. Yesterday, we reported on the return of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances. Starting May 27, 26 live and free performances are scheduled to take over the park's iconic lawn. You can read about the full lineup right here.

Summer in New York feels just around the corner, and we couldn't be happier about it.

