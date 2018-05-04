Full Moon Fest is leaving Governors Island for Queens this summer

For the last several years, Full Moon Fest has brought a unique, unpredictable mix of music and art to an outdoor venue (past locales have included Governors Island and Brooklyn Mirage). The 2017 edition showcased a strong lineup of acts including Kelela, Vic Mensa, Abra and “the Forrest Gump of disco” himself, DJ Harvey.

Full Moon Fest returns in 2018 for another edition, taking place on Saturday, June 30. It'll be taking over Maspeth, Queens event space Knockdown Center from 2pm–4am with a lineup featuring electronic pop band Metronomy, a DJ set by LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy, indie-rock by Whitney, dance music by Jackmaster and more.

Murphy recently brought his 50,000-watt soundsystem/traveling disco Despacio to the venue for three nights, so he's well acquainted with the room. Stay tuned for any additional lineup announcements. You can R.S.V.P. to get a heads up when tickets go on sale.