Get a first look at the new Legoland coming to New York this summer

Scheduled to open this summer, LEGOLAND New York Resort is a new theme park and hotel destination in Goshen, New York, just 60 miles (and about 60 minutes) away from Manhattan that is already exciting folks near and far.

Still under construction, this will be the third resort of its kind in the United States (Florida and California are home the other two) and the ninth one across the globe.

Here's what we know about the theme park so far: sprawled across 150 acres, visitors will be treated to 15,000 LEGO models made up of over 30 million single bricks. A sight for sore eyes indeed.

In total, there will be seven "themed" lands, including Bricktopia ("where guests can build anything they can imagine"), NINJAGO World ("[where] aspiring ninjas can master the ancient art of Spinjitzu"), LEGO City (which is where you'll find popular ride Driving School) and Miniland, home to a "massive panorama of animated, interactive LEGO-built cities from across the country." In the latter section, you'll want to snap photos of a replica of the New York City skyline made entirely of bricks and featuring local landmarks the likes of Citifield, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and more.

As for the hotel part of the destination: a total of 250 rooms will be available for booking and guests will likely also have access to 150 acres of "natural buffer around the resort" that will function as a "park within a park."

Without further ado, here is a visual first look at the new resort:

