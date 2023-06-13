New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A picnic set up on a grassy area.
Photograph: Courtesy of PopUpPicnic

Get a taste of the Mediterranean with these gorgeous pop-up picnics

Snack on stuffed grape leaves while hanging out in NYC's parks.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

If you can't travel abroad this summer, don't worry: These new pop-up picnic options offer a taste of the Mediterranean.

NYC's PopUpPicnic Group is partnering with Cedar's Foods to add some summery, Mediterranean-inspired food options to their picnic menu. 

RECOMMENDED: Best things to do outside in New York

PopUpPicnic is known for its lavish picnic setups, complete with floor cushions, pillows and gorgeous tablescapes with a "modern garden party" theme. They even handle all the location scouting, setup and cleanup. Each picnic runs for two hours of outdoor fun.

Its new menu now includes Cedar’s hommus and tzatziki dip served with pita chips, garbanzo salad, taboule salad, edamame salad, stuffed grape leaves and sandwiches. For dessert, expect mini tea cakes and cookies. 

A spread of Cedar's foods, including hommus and various dips and salads.
Photograph: Courtesy of Cedar's

This is the first time the family-owned Cedar's has teamed up with PopUpPicnic Group for these luxurious, Mediterranean-inspired picnics available all summer long.

When booking, be sure to note the area of NYC for your picnic and include if it's for a special occasion like an engagement or date night. You can add on outdoor games, fresh roses and even photography for an additional fee.   

Pricing for the picnic setup and catering changes based on the headcount and equipment required for setup. In general, $75-$100 per person is the price range for parties under 20 guests. 

Here are a few examples based on group size:

  • Party of 5: Picnic $450, catering $80
  • Party of 10: Picnic $850, catering $150
  • Party of 15: Picnic $1,300, catering $225
  • Party of 19: Picnic $1,750, catering $285

Catering is optional and even if you choose to bring your own food, PopUpPicnic will still provide plating, cups and serving utensils. Now through the end of August, every catered picnic will include some of Cedar's Mediterranean options. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.