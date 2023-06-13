Get a taste of the Mediterranean with these gorgeous pop-up picnics

Snack on stuffed grape leaves while hanging out in NYC's parks.

If you can't travel abroad this summer, don't worry: These new pop-up picnic options offer a taste of the Mediterranean.

NYC's PopUpPicnic Group is partnering with Cedar's Foods to add some summery, Mediterranean-inspired food options to their picnic menu.

PopUpPicnic is known for its lavish picnic setups, complete with floor cushions, pillows and gorgeous tablescapes with a "modern garden party" theme. They even handle all the location scouting, setup and cleanup. Each picnic runs for two hours of outdoor fun.

Its new menu now includes Cedar’s hommus and tzatziki dip served with pita chips, garbanzo salad, taboule salad, edamame salad, stuffed grape leaves and sandwiches. For dessert, expect mini tea cakes and cookies.

Photograph: Courtesy of Cedar's

This is the first time the family-owned Cedar's has teamed up with PopUpPicnic Group for these luxurious, Mediterranean-inspired picnics available all summer long.

When booking, be sure to note the area of NYC for your picnic and include if it's for a special occasion like an engagement or date night. You can add on outdoor games, fresh roses and even photography for an additional fee.

Pricing for the picnic setup and catering changes based on the headcount and equipment required for setup. In general, $75-$100 per person is the price range for parties under 20 guests.

Here are a few examples based on group size:

Party of 5: Picnic $450, catering $80

Party of 10: Picnic $850, catering $150

Party of 15: Picnic $1,300, catering $225

Party of 19: Picnic $1,750, catering $285

Catering is optional and even if you choose to bring your own food, PopUpPicnic will still provide plating, cups and serving utensils. Now through the end of August, every catered picnic will include some of Cedar's Mediterranean options.