Get buzzed at the NYBG’s late-night Holiday Train Show this winter

Need yet another reason to drink this holiday season? The New York Botanical Garden is hosting Bar Car Nights, an after-hours party at its Holiday Train Show, throughout the next few weeks.

On December 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 6 and 13, the venue will only admit people age 21 and over for a night of revelry in the garden. From 7pm to 10:30pm, you can explore the grounds with illuminated ballet dancers as your guides. There will also be dueling pianos in the Pine Tree Café and a brand-new fire pit. Oh, and you can also see the Holiday Train Show, which has nearly half a mile of tracks and 150 miniature NYC landmarks.



But let’s get to the best part: the booze. There are special holiday cocktails for $6, ranging from traditional mulled wine to the cinnamon-whiskey Fireside to the terrifying-sounding Blitzen made with tequila. If you’d rather pace yourself, there’s also coffee and hot chocolate spiked with caramel or peppermint schnapps, as well as wine, beer and champagne.

The event costs $25 for members and $35 for non-members. The December 22 event is already sold out, but you can still nab a ticket for the rest of the dates here. Just hurry—they’re going fast.

