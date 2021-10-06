Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Holiday Train Show

Holiday Train Show

Things to do, Exhibitions New York Botanical Garden , The Bronx Saturday November 20 2021 - Sunday January 23 2022
The beloved New York holiday train tradition at the New York Botanical Garden is back for its 30th year!

The garden will become a mini-train depot with its collection of 25 G-scale model trains that'll chug along a nearly half-mile track (which is also overhead) by 175 miniature NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center—all made of natural materials such as leaves, cinnamon sticks, twigs, bark and berries. 

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which begins November 20.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: New York Botanical Garden
Venue website: nybg.org
Venue phone: 718-817-8700
Address: 2900 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Transport: Subway: B, D to Bedford Park Blvd
Price: $32

Dates And Times
