Get free cocktails tonight at Dead Rabbit, one of NYC’s best bars

Already considered by many to be the best bar in the world, the Dead Rabbit is doing a special promotion Monday night that should make it even better.

As part of a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Calling III, a cocktail competition in the U.K., the Dead Rabbit will be serving cocktails from the the three champions for free tonight while supplies last. The winning trio is:

Alex Walker, Artesian at The Langham, London Ben Alcock, HMSS/Filthy XIII Eric Tinca, Satan's Whiskers

The special promotion will be held for one night only at the Financial District bar starting at 6pm tonight. Guests will be able to order all three of the winning bartender’s cocktails, including an especially intriguing concoction from Walker called the 10 Feet Tall Cocktail with Champagne and Timut cordial, Green Chartreuse and a dash of salt solution.

The holidays can be an expensive time of the year, so you might want to head down to the bar (which narrowly avoided disaster earlier this year) tonight to take advantage of this killer deal. Consider it an early Christmas present to yourself.