  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get in the ring with sumo wrestlers in NYC next month

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday February 14 2018, 2:38pm

Get in the ring with sumo wrestlers in NYC next month

On the M train today, I fell over while trying to accomplish that classic move of letting go of a bar so you can turn the page in your book. It fails every time. But what if I had been trained to plant my feet with power, stand my ground and take out the goons on the train around me with the power of a brick wall? 

I'll have my chance to contemplate the alternate life of a twink as I watch real live sumo wrestlers shut it down on the mat at Sumo + Sushi at the Playstation Theater on March 3 and 4. Over four shows, you'll be able to witness pro sumo showdowns, get onstage and interact with the wrestlers during a Q&A, and learn about the history of the sport.  

You can catch the 5pm or 8:30pm shows with a standard ticket ($45), enjoy a bento box with sushi at your show ($89), or if you're looking to escape your own twink destiny, you can wrestle with one of the champions for a $299 ticket. Considering the fact that the three wrestlers performing weigh in between 380–600 pounds, I think they can take you. 

You can check out ticket options here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 372 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest