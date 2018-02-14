Get in the ring with sumo wrestlers in NYC next month

On the M train today, I fell over while trying to accomplish that classic move of letting go of a bar so you can turn the page in your book. It fails every time. But what if I had been trained to plant my feet with power, stand my ground and take out the goons on the train around me with the power of a brick wall?

I'll have my chance to contemplate the alternate life of a twink as I watch real live sumo wrestlers shut it down on the mat at Sumo + Sushi at the Playstation Theater on March 3 and 4. Over four shows, you'll be able to witness pro sumo showdowns, get onstage and interact with the wrestlers during a Q&A, and learn about the history of the sport.

You can catch the 5pm or 8:30pm shows with a standard ticket ($45), enjoy a bento box with sushi at your show ($89), or if you're looking to escape your own twink destiny, you can wrestle with one of the champions for a $299 ticket. Considering the fact that the three wrestlers performing weigh in between 380–600 pounds, I think they can take you.

You can check out ticket options here.

