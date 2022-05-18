Get Pakistani-style whipped coffee at this new spot in the Bronx

Sheza Coffee House is a new Pakistani-inspired shop that just opened in the Bronx at 6050 Riverdale Avenue by West 261st Street.

Although the space's decor—heavy on the flowers and pendant lights—is certainly worth noting, it's the destination's coffee drinks that are truly exciting. In primis: the Pakistani-style whipped coffee, which owner Sheza Waseem makes with two coffee blends (a family secret that, for now, will stay just that) and a little bit of espresso. The concoction is then topped off with steamed milk and a bit of cinnamon sugar powder.

Talking to the Bronx Times, Waseem explains that the specialty coffee is basically a Pakistani version of a latte that's distinct in the way it is topped with a spiced hand-whipped foam.

The desi chai is another exciting menu item—this one made with boiled loose leaf tea, milk and finished off with a cinnamon stick.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sheza Coffee House

In a way, you should consider a visit to Sheza Coffee House as you would a trip to Southern Asia, replete with the sorts of flavors that regular travelers to the destination are familiar with.

But back to the interior: according to the Bronx Times, the space's piece de resistance is a carpet of 10,000 faux flower stems that were hand-laid by Elegantize Productions and cover the entire ceiling of the coffee shop. Which is all to say: even if you don't drink coffee (are you a monster?), getting to gaze at that phenomenally unique ceiling is worth the trip to the Bronx.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.