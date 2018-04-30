Get tickets now for Rooftop Cinema Club’s screenings in May and June

A post shared by Rooftop Cinema Club (US) (@rooftopcinemaclub) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:40am PDT

One of New York City's best outdoor movie screening series is back.

Rooftop Cinema Club just announced its movie lineup for May and June, in partnership with Time Out New York, and tickets are now up for grabs. Warning: They typically sell out super fast.

Right as the weather finally warms up in NYC, head to the top of SkyLawn in Manhattan to see your favorite flicks beneath the stars. First up is Clueless on Friday, May 25, at 8:15pm. There's a steady schedule of movies for the next two months, reaching until I, Tonya airs at 8:30pm on Monday, June 25.

Plop down in the roof's deck chairs and listen to the film through wireless headphones (with a $20 ticket), and snack on bottomless popcorn (with a $23 ticket). Craft cocktails will also be served on the rooftop.

Check out the full calendar of screenings here, and stay tuned for more later this summer, too.

