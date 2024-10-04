Twenty-five years ago, a bright yellow sponge with the goal of becoming a fry cook first graced our television screens. Reading that back, it is a wonder that SpongeBob Squarepants made it out of the script stage. But as a child who watched the first episode so many moons ago, it was a certified hit in my household, and many, many others. Four movies, a handful of video games, TV specials and even a Tony award-winning musical later, SpongeBob SquarePants is marking an amazing 25 years on air. To celebrate, restaurants around the country are collaborating to bring the famous Krabby Patty to life.

From Tuesday, October 8, to Sunday, October 27, over 250 restaurants across the country are serving up dishes from our favorite yellow sponge for “The Krabby Patty Kollab.” Thirteen New York restaurants are diving in, taking their spin on Bikini Bottom’s most sought after recipe. Queen’s residents can sink their teeth into the Mac Patty x Krabby Patty from Datz’s Deli, while Nowon’s Krusted Beef Burger comes with a side of Pickles Kelp 'Nuggets' aka tater tots with a seaweed seasoning. However, the pop-up goes beyond what you may find between two buns. Expect SpongeBob inspired doughnuts, ice creams, dumplings and even a Krusty Krab Pizza courtesy of Prince Street Pizza. And we aren't saying you have to sing the song while you eat it, actually, you absolutely should.

Here’s the lineup of participating restaurants below:

Remember to catch these limited edition dishes until October 27 before they go back under the sea.