Get your Krabby Patty at this SpongeBob Squarepants collab

The Krusty Krab Pizza is the pizza, for you and me.

Morgan Carter
Written by
Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
A man holding Nowon's version of a Krabby Patty
Photograph: Young Skeletons| Krabby Patty Kollab
Twenty-five years ago, a bright yellow sponge with the goal of becoming a fry cook first graced our television screens. Reading that back, it is a wonder that SpongeBob Squarepants made it out of the script stage. But as a child who watched the first episode so many moons ago, it was a certified hit in my household, and many, many others. Four movies, a handful of video games, TV specials and even a Tony award-winning musical later, SpongeBob SquarePants is marking an amazing 25 years on air. To celebrate, restaurants around the country are collaborating to bring the famous Krabby Patty to life.

From Tuesday, October 8, to Sunday, October 27, over 250 restaurants across the country are serving up dishes from our favorite yellow sponge for “The Krabby Patty Kollab.” Thirteen New York restaurants are diving in, taking their spin on Bikini Bottom’s most sought after recipe. Queen’s residents can sink their teeth into the Mac Patty x Krabby Patty from Datz’s Deli, while Nowon’s Krusted Beef Burger comes with a side of Pickles Kelp 'Nuggets' aka tater tots with a seaweed seasoning. However, the pop-up goes beyond what you may find between two buns. Expect SpongeBob inspired doughnuts, ice creams, dumplings and even a Krusty Krab Pizza courtesy of Prince Street Pizza. And we aren't saying you have to sing the song while you eat it, actually, you absolutely should.  

Here’s the lineup of participating restaurants below:

  1. Bagel Boss
  2. Black Tap
  3. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
  4. Datz's Deli
  5. Ess-a-Bagel
  6. Hamburger America
  7. Harlem Shake
  8. Phoenicia Diner
  9. Prince Street Pizza
  10. Mark’s Off Madison
  11. Nowon
  12. Smashed NYC
  13. Utopia Bagels

Remember to catch these limited edition dishes until October 27 before they go back under the sea.

