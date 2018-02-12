  • News
Get your tickets now to the Donna Summer musical on Broadway

By Annalise Mantz Posted: Monday February 12 2018, 2:42pm

Looking for some hot stuff this evening—a hot new show on Broadway, that is? Disco fans will want to nab tickets to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical now before it opens next month.

The Broadway musical tells the story of Summer’s rise to disco diva fame through the lens of her final concert. Fans will be happy to hear that the show features more than 20 of her career-defining hits, including “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls.” Music by Giorgio Moroder and Paul Jabara rounds out the score.

Three actresses will play different versions of the legendary musician: LaChanze appears as “Diva Donna,” Ariana DeBose as “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever as “Duckling Donna.” The full cast begins rehearsals today before the first performances start next month.

Previews begin on March 28 and the show opens on April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Book your tickets here, if you're feeling the love already. 

By Annalise Mantz

Annalise Mantz is the Digital Commerce and Community Editor at Time Out New York. She thinks bagels should be their own food group and never met a dog she didn’t like. Follow her on Twitter at @asmantz.

