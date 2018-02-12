Get your tickets now to the Donna Summer musical on Broadway

A post shared by Theron Alexander (@alexandertheron) on Feb 10, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

Looking for some hot stuff this evening—a hot new show on Broadway, that is? Disco fans will want to nab tickets to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical now before it opens next month.

The Broadway musical tells the story of Summer’s rise to disco diva fame through the lens of her final concert. Fans will be happy to hear that the show features more than 20 of her career-defining hits, including “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls.” Music by Giorgio Moroder and Paul Jabara rounds out the score.

Three actresses will play different versions of the legendary musician: LaChanze appears as “Diva Donna,” Ariana DeBose as “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever as “Duckling Donna.” The full cast begins rehearsals today before the first performances start next month.

Previews begin on March 28 and the show opens on April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Book your tickets here, if you're feeling the love already.

