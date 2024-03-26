Giant Greek food grocery store Titan Foods is reopening in Astoria

When Greek grocery empire Titan Foods unexpectedly shuttered at 25-56 31st Street in Astoria last year, locals despaired.

Today, they rejoice: QNS reports that the shop that claims to be "the largest retail Greek food and grocery store in North America" will reopen in the neighborhood, this time on Steinway Street and 23rd Road, some time this spring.

Although an exact opening date has not been revealed yet, we expect more of the same in terms of (delicious!) food offerings: a very variety of feta cheeses (do you remember when you could choose from a total of 20?), different types of olives and oils, oh-so-many flavors of halva, yogurts galore, a ton of honey, pasta shapes and prepared goods like spanakopitas, melomakarona and moussaka. A trip to the store always did feel like a quick voyage to Greece.

Folks’ excitement about the reopening is palpable all over social media, and given the grocery store’s longevity, it comes as no surprise.

The original Titan Foods first opened in Queens at 25-50 31st Street back in 1984. In the early ’90s, it moved to the address that closed down last year, a development directly related to a building sale.

Although forced to cease in-person operations for a while, Titan Foods has continued its business online, offering nationwide shipping and free local delivery—a fact that says a lot about the business and its deserving to keep on serving New Yorkers from a brick-and-mortar space.