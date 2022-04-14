Gigantic sculptures are waving hello to New Yorkers on Broadway

Say hi to these new works of art!

If walking by the Garment District, make sure to wave hello to the fourteen gigantic sculptures with raised hands that have been installed around the neighborhood.

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer/@DiversityPics

Created by artist Santi Flores, the monuments are part of the Garment District Alliance's new public art exhibit, "Here," and you'll find them on Broadway between 38th and 41st Streets.

"'Here' symbolizes unity, diversity and individuality, and is dedicated to all New Yorkers and visitors passing through the neighborhood," reads an official press release about the installation. "Crafted from steel, concrete and enamel paint, Flores' sculptures vary in size, with the largest of the series towering over the streets of midtown Manhattan at 14 feet tall."

Photograph: Alexandre Ayer/@DiversityPics

The exhibition is completely free to the public and will stay in place through August 29. Needless to say, each piece makes for wonderful social media fodder—so don't be surprised if you notice a cluster of people surrounding the enormous structures with outstretched arms.

You'll notice that each monument boasts the same exact raised hand gesture but looks different in terms of color and "skin." According to the press release, those on-the-surface differences represent the diversity and individuality that New Yorkers are known. As a group, the similar pieces for while simultaneously "sending a message of unity."

Speaking of giant sculptures: another visually striking outdoor installation, this one in Greenwich Village, has been amusing New Yorkers for about a week now. Found by the Ruth Wittenberg Triangle—at the intersection of Greenwich Avenue, the Avenue of the Americas and Christopher Street—"Faces of the Wild" features nine, six-foot-tall monuments depicting critically endangered animals. They're going to be on display for four months in total.

Clearly, walking around New York City has become akin to exploring a beautiful art museum.

