Go fly a kite—literally—at this beautiful Brooklyn festival in May

An array of colorful kites will take to the skies next month as part of Sound & Color!, a free spring festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 18.

It's the one day of the year when kite flying is open to the public at the Park's Pier 5, so you don't want to miss it. Whether you bring your own kite, buy one there, or make your own at a workshop during the event, the festival promises a fun kickoff to the warmer months.

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in May 2024

Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosts the family-friendly event, which takes place across its namesake park from 11am-5pm on May 18. Last year's festival brought together more than 5,000 attendees, so this year event organizers are expanding the event to include additional musical festivities across the park. Though kite-flying at Pier 5 is the main draw, also expect more kids' activities plus food vendors.

Photograph: By John Eng

Even if you've never flown a kite before, expert instructors at the festival will help your flying contraption soar over the Manhattan skyline. Workshops will explore how to make kites in the Caribbean tradition.

The festival not only kicks off spring, it also celebrates colors, culture, and unity by merging STEAM concepts with the Caribbean's rich history of kite-flying. All of those themes combine to create a day of outdoor fun for all ages.

Photograph: By John Eng

As for music, expect an energizing live performance by Eruption Steel Orchestra's steel-pan drum line. Plus, Igmar Thomas (a maestro, trumpeter, and conductor) will curate additional live shows throughout the park. Keep an eye on the event's website for a full schedule to be announced soon.

Event organizers will be keeping an eye on the weather, as weather conditions can change rapidly on the waterfront. For now, let's all hope for a warm day with plenty of gentle wind to keep those kites in the air.