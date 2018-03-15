Go on a trip through the NYC’s best vinyl shops for Record Store Day

Take a trip through all the city's best havens for vinyl on April 21, as Warner Music Group hosts its third annual record store crawl for Record Store Day. For the past three years, this international celebration of independent brick-and-mortars has escorted lovers through the city's best record stores accompanied by special performances at some of the stops.

Similar crawls will take place in other cities around the world from May through October. While last year's NYC trip featured the Heliotropes, this year's dates include pop-up shows from artists including Lionize, Eddie Berman, SISTERS and Walker County among many others.

You can find tickets at the official website here, which will provide you with a seat on the Record Store Crawl bus, access to Record Store Crawl exclusive vinyls (including releases by Alice Cooper, The Notorious B.I.G., Royal Blood and Dio) and a gift bag of limited edition treats. Sounds to me like Chuck-E-Cheese, but less fun.

