Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Record Exchange

The best record stores in NYC

Listen up, audiophiles! Find cool crate-digging havens in our roundup of the top record stores NYC has to offer.

Written by
Andrew Frisicano
&
Miles Raymer
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Since New York is the greatest city in the world for music, we, of course, have the best record store. Think about it—there is simply nowhere else that has our storied history and incredible live music scene.

And despite the loss of some beloved spots like Rebel Rebel and Other Music, there are still plenty of spots for both the serious vinyl junkie or casual collector perusing LPs on Record Store Day. Discovering that rare LP in a brick-and-mortar music store is a thrill you just can’t replicate online (we know—we’ve tried). These are the genre-spanning NYC record stores we swear by.

Best vinyl record stores in NYC

Academy Records

1. Academy Records

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Flatiron
  • price 1 of 4
The long-running New York institution’s flagship store, Academy Records and CDs—next door to the tiny niche where it originated back in ’77—boasts the city’s best selection of used classical CDs and LPs, plus an impressive array of rock and jazz discs. (The store is connected in name to NYC's other two Academy Record locations, though those spots focus mainly on vinyl). Approachable help and knowledgeable buyers add to the overall experience. Plan to spend time—and money—at both locations.
Turntable Lab

2. Turntable Lab

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  East Village
  • price 2 of 4

An institution not just in NYC but around the world, Turntable Lab is a one-stop shop for everything a DJ-culture connoisseur could ever want—from turntables and production gear to streetwear and collectible vinyl toys, like a deluxe action figure tribute to the late J Dilla. The spot focuses on new releases and reissues (sorry, dusties diggers), but there aren’t many places where you can pick up Detroit techno white-label singles along with a deadstock tape copy of De La Soul Is Dead.

Brooklyn Record Exchange
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Record Exchange

3. Brooklyn Record Exchange

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  East Williamsburg

For a decade and some change, Brooklyn record label Mexican Summer has released inventive music from a roster of amazing rock, folk and ambient musicians. (Allah-Las, Ariel Pink, Connan Mockasin, Drugdealer and Jessica Pratt, to name a few.) Many of their projects are reminiscnet to the LSD-soaked ’60s era. Translation? They know how to set a mood and give a subtle nod to the past without being trite. Last year, the psychedelic group celebrated its tenth birthday and commemorated the milestone by hosting a full-day rager with DJs and live music. On March 30, 2019, Mexican Summer debuted a new effort worth toasting. In collaboration with Mike Hunchback and Ben Steidel of vinyl purveyor Co-Op 87, the team opened a new buy, sell and trade record store. The Bushwick location is in the same complex of electronic music venue Elsewhere and its second outpost just landed in Greenpoint (located in the same building as Mexican Summer’s office). The Bushwick shop, with wood-paneled walls and op art embellishments, is carefully curated and includes a designated area hawking the label’s releases in addition to electric mix reissues, new LPs, branded products, movies and books spanning all genres. 

Academy Record Annex
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

4. Academy Record Annex

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Greenpoint
  • price 1 of 4

The Brooklyn offshoot of this East Village rare-vinyl mecca followed the pricing-out trend and migrated from Williamsburg to Greenpoint, where its vast selection of LPs has more room to breathe. The collection’s impressive for both its breadth and depth—it’s the uncommon kind of shop where you can easily walk out with a bag of painfully obscure soul 45s and out-of-print metal albums as well as low-priced ’70s classics and the latest from that buzzworthy band your friend just blogged about. Oh, and the steady stream of hip shoppers on sunny Saturday and Sunday afternoons matches the great people-watching in nearby McCarren Park. (Don’t worry, even when it’s crowded, the place is so damn spacious that there’s plenty of room to sift.)

Black Gold
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

5. Black Gold

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4
How this small storefront manages to sell coffee, antiques and records without being a cluttered, cramped mess we’ll never know. For the latter, the tidy taxidermy-adorned space (peep the creepy hyena in the back) deals exclusively in vinyl—and leans toward primitive, hard stuff: garage-rock comps by the likes of Crypt and Norton Records, under-the-radar punk seven-inches.
Captured Tracks
Photograph: Courtesy Dan Dennison

6. Captured Tracks

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Greenpoint

Local label Captured Tracks has been setting indie rock’s agenda for eight years with a roster of heavyweight acts such as NYC faves Mac DeMarco, Perfect Pussy and DIIV. And in 2013 it opened this small, light-filled garden-level space, tucked away on a residential Greenpoint block. The store stocks its own releases (check out the debut LP from local power-pop upstart EZTV), as well as those by legendary New Zealand pop imprint Flying Nun and fellow Brooklyn tastemakers Sacred Bones, alongside a wide-ranging selection of used vinyl and cassette tapes. The staffers are always decidedly chill and approachable, to boot.

Co-op 87 Records & Tapes
Photograph: Courtesy Co-op 87

7. Co-op 87 Records & Tapes

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Greenpoint
The selection at this cozy shop, which opened on a residential block in 2011, is small, sure. But the room is frequently filled with those strange and tough-to-find records—space-rock forebear Hawkwind’s Quark, Strangeness and Charm; long-out-of-print R&B collections—that remind you why in-person music browsing will always have a place in our online-shopping culture. Co-op 87 also stocks new offerings from trendsetting local indie labels like Captured Tracks, Mexican Summer and RVNG.
Downtown Music Gallery
Photograph: Krista Schlueter

8. Downtown Music Gallery

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Two Bridges
  • price 1 of 4
Many landmarks of the so-called downtown music scene have shuttered in recent years, but as long as DMG persists, the community will have a sturdy anchor. The shop, which relocated from a plum Bowery spot to a Chinatown basement in 2009, stocks the city’s—and perhaps the world’s—most impressive selection of avant-garde jazz, contemporary classical, progressive rock and related styles. Discs by contemporary icons such as John Zorn share shelf space with legendary sides by the likes of Albert Ayler. Regular in-store gigs draw top local jazz talent.
Halcyon
Photograph: Courtesy Halcyon (Instagram: @halcyon_nyc)

10. Halcyon

  Music
  Williamsburg

This dance-music–oriented shop has moved around a lot since it first unveiled in Carroll Gardens in 1999. The latest incarnation, attached to the Williamsburg superclub Output, has a deep selection of beat-heavy titles—including a formidable selection of rare house, hip-hop and drum ’n’ bass 12-inches—plus a performance space decked out with a lustworthy Funktion-One sound system. Come nighttime, the café slings Roberta’s pizza along with cocktails designed by Output’s resident mixologists.

Photograph: Courtesy Halcyon (Instagram: @halcyon_nyc)

Human Head Records
Photograph: Lauren Spinelli

11. Human Head Records

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  East Williamsburg

One thing record collectors hate is divulging an under-the-radar digging spot. And Human Head is, to put it simply, the best-priced, least-picked-over record store in New York City. Racks are stuffed with a selection of used vinyl that’s heavy on vintage rock and jazz. Even the $3 and $4 bins can turn up worthy gems. In addition to LPs and used stereo equipment, the store offers live music, comedy shows, free beers and, on special occasions, burgers and hot dogs grilled up by the staff.

Record Grouch
Photograph: Courtesy Record Grouch

12. Record Grouch

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Greenpoint
The name might have you expecting snooty treatment à la the Comic Book Guy in The Simpsons. But Record Grouch co-owner Doug Pressman is an amiable dude with a formidable used-LP trove, which touches on ’70s jazz, oddball European prog and metal—plus shelves’ worth of CDs and a magazine and indie-press book display. The shop used to live in the basement of a Williamsburg thrift shop; it relocated to a sunny Greenpoint space, but worry not: The Grouch retains its lived-in, pack-rat charm.
Rough Trade NYC
Photograph: Jennifer Arnow

13. Rough Trade NYC

  Shopping
  Williamsburg

Many were heartbroken when Rough Trade’s sprawling, 15,000-square-foot offshoot of the legendary West London retailer closed in 2021, after nearly a decade in Williamsburg. A new era brought Rough Trade’s New York outpost to Manhattan, steps from Radio City Music Call. The expansive, genre-crossing collection is large enough to take you back to the glory days of the Tower Records era and keep an eye on the calendar for live concerts and events. 

Second Hand Records
Photograph: Andrew Frisicano

14. Second Hand Records

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  Bushwick

This record store's founder, Federico Rojas-Lavado, formerly worked at record distributor Downtown304 before setting up shop near Myrtle-Broadway in partnership with Radio Free Brooklyn. Here, he puts that experience to work, selling stacks of old and new vinyl that run the gamut from house and techno to blues and jazz.

Superior Elevation Records
Photograph: Courtesy Superior Elevation Records

15. Superior Elevation Records

  Shopping
  Music and entertainment
  East Williamsburg
This relative newcomer, which opened in 2015, offers a wide-range of used records from genres including rock & roll, hip-hop, funk, jazz, reggae, disco and house. The selection is heavy on 12-inch and 7-inch singles—with rare cuts alongside very listenable bargain finds. Its $1 bins are among the best stocked in the city, and the shop has been known to off-load bins of free records on the sidewalk outside to make room for new stock. Keep an eye out for in-store DJ sets, which routinely pull top techno and house selectors.
Vinyl Fantasy
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/BitchCakes

16. Vinyl Fantasy

  Shopping
  Bookstores
  Bushwick
Anyone who’s tried to track down a funny book in Brooklyn knows that it’s a largely thankless task (minus a few standouts like Desert Island). Enter this modest storefront, which fills an important, underserved niche by offering Marvel comics and CCR records under one roof.
