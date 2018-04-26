Go to a Madonna and Britney Spears–inspired roller disco Friday night

There’s no pairing quite as classic as homoerotic tension and roller skating. So it’s no wonder tomorrow night’s Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Disco draws inspiration from a duo immortalized in the lesbitronic, will-they-or-won’t-they music video for “Me Against The Music:” Madonna and Britney. (Though tomorrow it will probably be more like “You Against Your Hand-Eye Coordination.”)

You’ll be able to express yourself to those two pop diva’s tracks at Lakeside Roller Rink in Prospect Park this Friday starting at 7:30pm. As always, guests are invited to get crazy with their costumes for the throwback bash, which will feature DJs all night, performers, skating hula hoopers and a red carpet where you can work, bitch. Good luck making that Sophie’s choice over going as Madonna or Britney.

Tickets are now available for the three-hour skate-a-thon for $20. If you want to get into the groove, you’ll probably want to buy yours now as the event almost always sells out.

