Go zip lining in a glow-in-the-dark park on Long Island next month

We've got an awesome reason to venture out to Long Island next month: Glow in the Park at The Adventure Park At Long Island, the biggest zip line and climbing experience in the area, will officially be back up and running starting April 2.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Adventure Park at Long Island

The event is a pretty self-explanatory one: attendees will get to zip this way and that all around the park, with lights hanging all over the place and music blasting in their ears.

Bonus, 2022-related news: the park just upgraded its lighting system, so expect it to be brighter and even more fun than ever.

"Glow in the Park is one of our most popular event series," says Candie Fisher, President of The Adventure Park in an official statement. "Guests love the experience of zip lining and climbing to high energy music and colorful glowing lights."

You can buy tickets for this particular event and other activities at the park right here. Guests are also welcome to visit the glow-in-the-dark forest without participating in the climbing. You don't even need a ticket to do that—just show up ready to have fun.

Do note that every Glow in the Park event features a different musical theme, from '70s and '90s to top 40, country and movie soundtracks. So you might want to check on that as you select a date that works for you.

There are a total of 14 trails at the park, each one made up of different challenges—ladders! Bridges! Tightropes! (Yes, you're going to have to wear a harness all throughout the experience). There are also trails to walk through, picnic tables to make use of and a comforting community fire pit to enjoy.

The experience is running through November but, fair warning, tickets sell out very quickly so you might want to secure yours right now.

