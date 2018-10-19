Google opened a cute “hardware store” pop-up in Soho for the holidays

Need a hammer? There may be a wrench in your plan if you mistakenly stumble into Google’s new holiday pop-up, which is designed to look like a modern-chic hardware store, looking for gizmos and gadgets. However, tech-related tools abound in the company’s Soho space. (We’d also like to point out that we think it was a missed opportunity to not name the temporary storefront Google’s Gizmos and Gadgets. Come on, Google!)

Displayed aside pastel paint cans, folks can shop for the brands products including the Pixel 3, Google Home Hub, Pixel Slate, Pixel Stand and Nest products. The store also offers a few extra bells and whistles, like an interactive treehouse. Ring a Nest Doorbell to enter the Google Home Hub that provides the “Treehouse Rules.” You can command the device to make the lights twinkle or change colors, play music and raise the blinds automatically. It also offers a little balcony with a Pixel 3 where you can say, “Hey, Google, take a selfie,” and have you picture taken. (It’ll be waiting for you as you exit in the mailbox.)

If you could use some tech tips, the pop-up hosts in-store events from “How to Explore the World Around You With Google” to some that are a bit more vain, like “How to Take Better Selfies,” throughout the holiday season so you can make the most of your future purchases. RSVP for those among others here.

The Google Hardware Store is located at 131 Green Street (between Houston and Prince Sts) and is open every day from 11am to 8pm until New Year’s Eve. While a snazzy Google device makes a generous holiday gift, we also encourage you to check out a few other present options for $25 or less included in our holiday gift guide.

Hey, it never hurts to get your shopping done early. In fact, it’ll save you a whole lot of stress.