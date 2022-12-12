Gordon Ramsay just opened a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square

Will it be a nightmare or the very best thing to happen to the neighborhood?

New Yorkers, get ready for some quintessential British fare to invade our culinary circles as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has officially opened smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 1500 Broadway by 7th Avenue.

Photograph: Alex Staniloff

The latest outpost by the British celebrity and chef marks the restaurant’s fourth location in the United States, joining others in Washington DC, Las Vegas and Orlando. Just like those, this one will welcome patrons through a replica of a red phone booth door. How… very British!

We won't hate on the eatery just yet, especially given the pretty hefty menu of traditional pub classics on offer alongside creative takes on the traditional fish and chips dish.

In the former category, diners will enjoy a fish combo, which comes with three pieces of crispy cod, natural sea salt chips and a choice of two sauces. Shrimp and chicken versions of the food are also available.

Photograph: Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Modern iterations served include the fishwich, made with crispy cod wrapped in warm naan bread, avocado sauce, shredded cabbage and tomato relish; the chickenwich, made with chicken tenders wrapped in naan, cabbage slaw, sliced Roma tomatoes, house-made pickles and Old Bay seasoning; and dirty chips #3, with bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion and sour cream.

On the dessert side, we suggest trying both treat options: the sticky toffee shake topped with fresh whipped cream and the Biscoff cookie version featuring crumbled cookies and whipped cream.

Photograph: Alex Staniloff

The menu is intentionally limited and straightforward, seeking to highlight what is by many considered to be the British food par excellence.

"New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world, the energy is unmatched, and I'm thrilled to be bringing Fish & Chips here," chef Ramsay said in an official statement. "Fish & Chips is a taste of home to me, and we've found a way to elevate that classic dish, dress it up and really modernize the experience for diners."

Go on mate, and enjoy some fish and chips on this side of the Atlantic.