Gotham dispensary is opening a branch inside the former Domino Sugar Factory

In a city overflowing with mid-to-low-grade dispensaries, Gotham, the women-founded cannabis and concept store, has stood out for its youthful branding and top-shelf products.

The beloved Manhattan dispensary recently announced plans to open a new location at The Refinery at Domino, the site of the former Domino Sugar Factory that's now a waterfront mixed use building near the Williamsburg Bridge.

The new Gotham store will be the brand's second location, this one occupying a 4,000 square-foot space on the ground floor of the 15-story building. The owners signed a 10-year lease for the address, per the Commercial Observer, that is set to open in the fall.

The first Gotham dispensary opened at 3 East 3rd Street in Manhattan last May and has since upheld its reputation as a community-forward business. The Manhattan store partners with STRIVE New York, an organization that seeks to empower Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately affected by anti-cannabis laws.

In addition to its wide selection of cannabis, THC and CBD products, Gotham also sells well-liked lifestyle-adjacent items, like the colorful blue and lilac Murano Sommerso ashtray and customized clothing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gotham to The Refinery and support their expansion into Brooklyn, where they’ll continue to elevate and disrupt the cannabis industry,” said Bonnie Campbell, principal at Two Trees Management, the landlord company for The Refinery at Domino. “This innovative ethos seamlessly aligns with our approach to The Refinery, which redefines the traditional office and thoughtfully merges lifestyle, community and culture."

Gotham is going to share The Refinery at Domino with offices and other lifestyle businesses, including Equinox, which signed a deal in 2023 to open a gym on the ground floor.

For updates on the exact opening date, keep an eye on Gotham's website.