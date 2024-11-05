Gotham West Market will permanently close by the end of the year

Gotham West Market, the popular food hall that first opened in the heart of Hell's Kitchen in 2013, announced that it will be officially closing by the end of the year.

The 11th Avenue staple is currently home to five restaurants, some of which will now be left to scramble to find new potential addresses.

The quintet of destinations includes Petee's Pies Company, Filipino restaurant Kabisera, Italian go-to dell'anima, Gorin Ramen and Mexican joint La Palapa.

RECOMMENDED: A seasonal Indian restaurant is now open in Flatiron

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, the beloved food hall confirmed the upcoming closure without providing specifics.

"After 11 years of serving as a gathering place for the community, Gotham West Market will be closing its doors at the end of the year," reads the statement. "We are grateful for the vendors we have worked with throughout the years, as well as our loyal patrons. Future plans for the space are to be determined, and we will share updates as soon as we have them."

Although food halls in New York have to deal with plenty of competition—there are dozens of them across the city, each one offering something unique—Gotham West Market was always known for its carefully curated, high quality vendors.

When the destination first debuted over a decade ago, media outlets praised its wide variety of culinary offerings. The space once hosted the now-famous Ivan Ramen, now located in the Lower East Side; Corner Slice, an iconic pizza spot; and Creamline, a burger, sandwich and milkshake specialty shop.

Apparently, some of the last remaining restaurants in the market were shocked by the sudden announcement of the market's closing.

An employee at Gorin Ramen told W42ST that he thought business was still decent.

"I know business is slow compared to last year, but we still have regular customers," Yosuke Mori said to the outlet. "And when there’s an event like Comic Con at the Javits Center, a lot of people come."

Although we don't have much more information regarding the beloved market's closing and future plans for the space, we're sure the owners will update us on Instagram. Stay tuned for more.